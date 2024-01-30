- Home
Desiltation Of 16 Canals Completed In Multan Irrigation Zone; Chief Engineer Irrigation Department Multan Zone, Muhammad Ashraf Bhatti
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2024 | 07:01 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Chief Engineer Irrigation Department Multan zone, Muhammad Ashraf Bhatti said on Tuesday that desiltation of 16 canals, almost 85 miles long, had been completed while remaining 40 canals’ desiltation was in progress.
In a statement issued here, Bhatti said that removal of silt from 40 remaining canals was in progress adding that so far 8.
7 million cubic feet silt had been removed from 284 miles long canals and 55 percent of the desiltation work stood completed.
He said that they were on target and would complete the remaining task within the specified period.
The Chief Engineer said that desiltation campaign was being monitored through a mobile phone application and its completion would improve flow of water and make it available to farmers as per their needs.
