Desilting drive continues for sewerage lines, drains

Under the monsoon emergency plan, desilting of 1,957km sewerage lines and drains is being carried out by the Wasa

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Under the monsoon emergency plan, desilting of 1,957km sewerage lines and drains is being carried out by the Wasa.

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Sohail Khawaja along with Wasa Managing Director Jabbar Anwar visited various sites, including Warispura.

Sohail Khawaja urged officers for ensuring quality desilting of sewer lines and drains and directed that special attention should be put on low-lying areas and arrangements should be put in place to drain out rainwater without any delay.

Wasa MD Jabbar Anwar said desilting of more than 75,000 manholes had been completed in the city,adding nine monsoon emergency camps were working.