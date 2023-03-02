UrduPoint.com

Desilting Drive In Full Swing In Faislabad

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2023 | 07:53 PM

The de-silting of sewerage lines in various parts of the city is in full swing under the supervision of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA)

WASA Managing Director Jabar Anwar said that on Thursday, desilting was done in 66-feet main bazaar Mansoorabad, Shikhanwala, Sitara colony, Malikpur, Lakkar Mandi, Jhang road and other adjacent localities.

Similarly, main sewerage line Zinda Pir road, Press road Model Town-A,Z-block and other areas were also cleaned.

