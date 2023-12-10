Desilting of 1,112 canals from Dec 26

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday directed

the department concerned to start desilting of 1,112 canals in Punjab

by December 26.

He directed this while presiding over a meeting to review the measures

taken for desilting of canals and anti water theft measures here.

The desilting would continue till January 20.

All divisional commissioners tasked to monitor the desilting process.

The CM directed the administrative officers to take stern action

for controlling water theft in their respective districts.

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Agriculture SM Tanvir and Divisional

Commissioners virtually participated in the meeting.