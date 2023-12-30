Open Menu

Desilting Of 132 Canals Of Bahawalpur Zone Underway

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2023 | 06:50 PM

On the instructions of the Chief Minister Punjab Mohin Naqvi, the desilting of canals is underway in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) On the instructions of the Chief Minister Punjab Mohin Naqvi, the desilting of canals is underway in Bahawalpur. In this regard, 1020 canal miles long and 132 canals of Bahawalpur will be cleaned.

According to Chief Engineer Irrigation Rana Zulfiqar Ali, in the first phase of the Bahawalpur zone, 15 different canals comprising 92 miles in the Bahawalnagar circle will be desilt.

These canals will remain closed till January 12. He further informed that in the second phase of Bahawalpur Zone, more than 0.62 million cubic feet of water will be cleaned off the silt from 5 different canals in Bahawalpur Circle with a length of 29 canal miles.

As much as 0.84 million cubic feet of water will be cleaned off the silt from 2 canals of 30 kanal miles In Panjnad Circle, 0.

26 million cubic feet of water will be cleaned off the silt from 8 canals of Rahim Yar Khan Circle comprising length of 101 canal miles.

These canals will remain closed till January 29. In the third phase, 0.35 million cubic feet of water will be cleaned off the silt from 171 miles of 24 canals in Bahawalnagar Circle.

In Bahawalpur circle, 20.4 million cubic feet of water will be cleaned off the silt from 44 canals of 363 canal miles long. In Panjand Circle, 4.74 million cubic feet of water will be cleaned off the silt from 26 canals 219 canal miles long.

In Rahim Yar Khan Circle, more than 3 million cubic feet of water will be cleaned off the silt from 5 canals of 72 canal miles long. These canals will remain closed till 15 April for de-silting.

