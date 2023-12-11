Open Menu

Desilting Of 164 Canals Of Division To Start On 26th

Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Desilting of 164 canals of division to start on 26th

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) On the instructions of the Punjab government, desilting of 164 canals of Sargodha division

is being started from December 26.

In this regard, a review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner

Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti in his committee room on Monday.

The meeting was attended by deputy commissioners, DPOs and officers of

the irrigation department.

The meeting was apprised that till 20th January, 961 miles long canals would be de-silted in

the entire division.

The Irrigation department was already continuing the work of cleaning five canals with its own

resources while 164 small and big canals were being cleaned.

"All arrangements are being made to make this campaign a success", said the commissioner and

urged the deputy commissioners to personally monitor the campaign.

Ajmal Bhatti took strict notice of increasing incidents of water theft and stressed the district

administration, police and irrigation officers to work together to arrest the water thieves.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Water Sargodha January December All From

Recent Stories

The Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee Discuss the ..

The Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee Discuss the Need for a Ceasefire in Gaza ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammad Hafeez determined for Australia Test chal ..

Mohammad Hafeez determined for Australia Test challenge

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs Awarded Top Honors in Global, Region ..

Dubai Customs Awarded Top Honors in Global, Regional Government Communication

1 hour ago
 The New Champion Unleashed - realme C53 Goes on Sa ..

The New Champion Unleashed - realme C53 Goes on Sale in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 LHC directs police to present Khadija Shah at 2pm ..

LHC directs police to present Khadija Shah at 2pm today

3 hours ago
 Petrol price likely to decrease after fall in glob ..

Petrol price likely to decrease after fall in global market prices

3 hours ago
Spirit of interfaith harmony permeates Pakistan: M ..

Spirit of interfaith harmony permeates Pakistan: Masood

3 hours ago
 Ushna, Mishi Khan spearhead boycott against global ..

Ushna, Mishi Khan spearhead boycott against global brand ‘Zara’

3 hours ago
 Article 370: Indian SC declares IIOJK integral par ..

Article 370: Indian SC declares IIOJK integral part of country

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensiv ..

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensive Analysis

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan