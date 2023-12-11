Desilting of 164 canals of division to start on 26th

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) On the instructions of the Punjab government, desilting of 164 canals of Sargodha division

is being started from December 26.

In this regard, a review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner

Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti in his committee room on Monday.

The meeting was attended by deputy commissioners, DPOs and officers of

the irrigation department.

The meeting was apprised that till 20th January, 961 miles long canals would be de-silted in

the entire division.

The Irrigation department was already continuing the work of cleaning five canals with its own

resources while 164 small and big canals were being cleaned.

"All arrangements are being made to make this campaign a success", said the commissioner and

urged the deputy commissioners to personally monitor the campaign.

Ajmal Bhatti took strict notice of increasing incidents of water theft and stressed the district

administration, police and irrigation officers to work together to arrest the water thieves.