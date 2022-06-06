UrduPoint.com

Desilting Of 528 Drains To Be Completed By June 15

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2022 | 09:55 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Desilting work of tertiary drains in provincial capital is ongoing and till now 70 percent work in this regard has been completed.

According to LWMC sources here on Monday the desilting work of 528 drains in the city would be finished by June 15.

Company's Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider said that the desilting of drains is aimed at ensuring proper drainage of rainwater. She said that teams have also been constituted to keep choking points clear during rains.

Rafia Haider said that presence of staff deployed on cleaning of drains is being monitored.

She appealed to the Lahorites to cooperate with LWMC in keeping the provincial capital neat and clean.

