Desilting Of Canals Continues Across KP: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2025 | 01:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation, Aqibullah Khan, has said that the desilting of canals is underway across the province.

During his visit to various areas in Swabi on Friday he inspected the desilting operations being carried out under the supervision of the Irrigation Department.

Speaking on the occasion, he emphasized that all canals would be cleared of silt throughout the province.

"I want to make it clear that every penny allocated for this project will be used solely for cleaning purposes.

All contractors and irrigation staff must understand that while fair wages are everyone's right, corruption and mismanagement will not be tolerated," said the minister.

Aqibullah Khan further stated that he has reached out to all national and provincial assembly members across the province, instructing them to ensure the quality and standards of the work remain uncompromised.

"We will not tolerate any corruption during this process so that our farmers do not face any difficulties," he added.

