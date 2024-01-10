Desilting of canals continues in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Chief Strategic Planning and Reform Unit Agriculture Department Punjab Muhammad Amir Khan Wednesday

appealed to the citizens to abstain from dumping dirt and garbage in the canals as the desilting of canals is

in full swing.

Caretaker Punjab government after 10 years has launched a comprehensive desilting drive throughout the province to clean 17000km canals in the first phase, he said while talking to a ptv news channel.

“The first phase of the project could have been implemented efficiently last year", he added.

In the first phase it would involve the closure of Mangla Dam canals from December 26 to January 13, he said adding, that in the second phase, Tarbela Dam canals would be closed from January 13 to January 31.

He said that the desilting campaign will unfold in three planned phases following the canal closures in Punjab, adding, that the desilting drive would benefit tail-end areas and ensure improved supply to Punjab.

The successful completion of the desilting campaign would facilitate water access to thousand acres of agricultural land, he added.

The repair of canals along with cleanliness and order to take effective measures to curb water theft, he mentioned.

Replying to a query, he said the major focus of the clean-up drive is to prevent water-logging during the rainy season, adding, that the desilting work has begun in various branch canals and drains.