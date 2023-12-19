Open Menu

Desilting Of Canals Started In Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Desilting of canals started in Bahawalpur

On the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, the desilting campaign of canals is being initiated throughout the province

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) On the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, the desilting campaign of canals is being initiated throughout the province.

The Departments of Irrigation, Agriculture, and Mines will jointly take part in the desilting campaign. The concerned officers will monitor all the matters in the field.

In this regard, more than 193 miles-long canals of the Bahawalpur zone will be de-silted.

According to the sources of the Irrigation Department, there are 31 canals in the Bahawalpur zone. Approximately 4.2 million cubic feet of sewage will be removed during the cleaning campaign.

The sources said that the canals connected to the Mangla command will remain closed till 12 January 2024, while the Tarbela command will be closed from 12 January 2024 to 29 January 2024.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Agriculture Bahawalpur January All From Million

Recent Stories

Dr Nadeem for adoption of new emerging technologie ..

Dr Nadeem for adoption of new emerging technologies

8 minutes ago
 ATC declares 15 PTI workers as POs

ATC declares 15 PTI workers as POs

8 minutes ago
 ATC starts process to declare 7 PTI leaders as POs

ATC starts process to declare 7 PTI leaders as POs

8 minutes ago
 Youth-loaded Pakistan’s 17-member New Zealand bo ..

Youth-loaded Pakistan’s 17-member New Zealand bound T20I squad announced

15 minutes ago
 BBH’s doctor service terminated over misconduct

BBH’s doctor service terminated over misconduct

16 minutes ago
 Mushaal lauds COAS for raising Kashmir issue dispu ..

Mushaal lauds COAS for raising Kashmir issue dispute in US

16 minutes ago
Former PTI PMA joins PPP

Former PTI PMA joins PPP

16 minutes ago
 Police raided for arrest of fugitive Umer Dar: DPO

Police raided for arrest of fugitive Umer Dar: DPO

16 minutes ago
 Governor administers oath to Justice Aqeel Ahmad A ..

Governor administers oath to Justice Aqeel Ahmad Abbasi as CJ SHC

12 minutes ago
 PML-N to emerge as largest party in general electi ..

PML-N to emerge as largest party in general election: Sheikh Jafar

12 minutes ago
 PMIC team inspects under-construction model prison ..

PMIC team inspects under-construction model prison of Islamabad; directs timely ..

12 minutes ago
 First shipment of dried Chilies exported from Paki ..

First shipment of dried Chilies exported from Pakistan to China

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan