Desilting of canals started in Bahawalpur

On the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, the desilting campaign of canals is being initiated throughout the province

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) On the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, the desilting campaign of canals is being initiated throughout the province.

The Departments of Irrigation, Agriculture, and Mines will jointly take part in the desilting campaign. The concerned officers will monitor all the matters in the field.

In this regard, more than 193 miles-long canals of the Bahawalpur zone will be de-silted.

According to the sources of the Irrigation Department, there are 31 canals in the Bahawalpur zone. Approximately 4.2 million cubic feet of sewage will be removed during the cleaning campaign.

The sources said that the canals connected to the Mangla command will remain closed till 12 January 2024, while the Tarbela command will be closed from 12 January 2024 to 29 January 2024.