Desilting of canals underway in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) The desilting of canals of the Bahawalpur Zone is underway.

According to Chief Engineer Irrigation Bahawalpur Region Rana Zulfikar Ali, in the first phase, 1.6 miles of Ford Wah Canal, the Jeevan minor canal of Bahawalnagar was cleaned.

The Irrigation Department staff has completed the canal cleaning by removing 0.23 million cubic feet of silt.

Cleaning the 1L/6R Minor Canal of Hakra Bahawalnagar division is in progress.

So far, 2 miles of the canal have been cleaned and 0.24 million cubic feet of silt has been removed.