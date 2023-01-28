Desilting of city sewerage channels in full swing

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry said on Saturday that desilting of city sewerage channels was in full swing.

While visiting various sites, he reviewed desilting campaign in Johar Colony Mattupur Channel and directed the WASA staff to use heavy machinery for removing silt from sewerage channels and lines.

He also supervised desilting process of main Channel-IV near Bhatta Wali Pulli andlauded the performance of drainage staff.