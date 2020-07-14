Desilting of drains in eight bazaars of clock tower begins

FAISALABAD, Jul y 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :-:Desilting of drains in all the eight bazaars of clock tower chowk and other central parts of the main bazaars of the city has begun under monsoon contingency plan.

Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC), Metropolitan Corporation, and Parks and Horticulture Authority are coordinating WASA for the provision of best services to citizens.

Deputy Director Drainage WASA Shahid Gill who is responsible for the desilting campaign said here on Tuesday that joint teams of different departments were taking part in desilting campaign and desilting in Chiniot.

He said that all resources were being utilized for the cleanliness, beautification and converting the city into lush green.

He said that WASA was taking measures for the supply of clean drinking water to citizens and drainage of stagnant rain water.

He said that monsoon had started and all WASA staff including officers were vigilant for drainage of rain water.

A relief camp has also been set up to redress the public complaintswhere staff would be present round the clock, he added.