Desilting Of Drains, Sewer Lines Continues In DIKhan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Water and Sanitation Services Company DIKhan and Public Health Engineering Department continues

the cleanliness work of major drains and sewer lines passing through different areas of the city.

WSSC has deputed additional sanitary workers to clean and dredge major drains.

The field operation teams were asked to ensure cleaning and trouble-free flow of waste/sewage water in all major drains and their final disposal to the designated spots.

The WSSC official said that special teams would monitor the campaign in the area, adding special arrangements will be made to remove the garbage after collected from the main drains.

Executive Engineer Public Health Engineering Department Engineer Zeeshan Khan Gandapur with WSSC officials conducted a thorough inspection of the ongoing cleanliness drive.

During the visit he reviewed the construction of manholes and drains, which helps to solve the problems of drainage and urban flooding in the future.

He expressed his satisfaction on the performance of the staff and sanitary workers and said that all the available resources will be utilized to provide best sanitation services to the citizens of DIKhan.

On the occasion, WSSC official appealed to the residents not to throw garbage in drains but it should be placed in designated places so that it could be disposed of easily.

