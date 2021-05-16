UrduPoint.com
Desilting Of Karachi's 3 Drains Continues Despite Difficult Access: NDMA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 02:30 PM

Desilting of Karachi's 3 drains continues despite difficult access: NDMA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :The desilting of Karachi's three storm-water drains was continued despite difficult access due to encroachments, said National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) spokesman on Sunday.

In a statement, he said the solution of encroachments was being sorted out in collaboration with the relevant departments on priority basis.

He said 14,900 ton sludge had so far been removed from Mehmoodabad nullah, some 73,550 ton from Gujjar Nullah, and 153,031 ton from Orangi Nullah.

More Stories From Pakistan

