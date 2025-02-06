Open Menu

Desilting Of Khanpur Dam To Start From 10th Feb

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Desilting of Khanpur Dam to start from 10th Feb

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Water supply from Khanpur Dam to Rawalpindi will be affected for 10 days since the annual desilting of the dam is due on February 10.

According to the details, Khanpur Dam will be thoroughly cleaned from February Feb 10 to 19 which will affect the water supply to the twin cities. The population including those of the Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) areas are supplied with water on alternate days.

During the cleaning period, Rawalpindi will be given 13.0 million gallons less water per day from Khanpur Dam.

RCB advised the residents to use minimum water and store water during this period.

Talking to APP, RCB's Ad'l CEO Haider Shuja said that less supply of water would be managed but there would not be any gap.

"The residents should show their responsibility while consuming water in general, and during the dam cleaning period in particular", he said.

Haider Shuja also urged the commercial entities to avoid unnecessary water and prevent any water wastage. However, he said. that RCB would provide water tankers to those requiring water on an urgent basis.

On the other hand, a private firm has been hired for the annual cleaning activity that has installed heavy machinery at the dam site.

The final restoration of full water supply will be achieved on 21st February.

Recent Stories

RTA's humanitarian initiatives benefit 29 million ..

RTA's humanitarian initiatives benefit 29 million people in 2024

2 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak, Speaker of Jordan's House of R ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Speaker of Jordan's House of Representatives discuss coopera ..

47 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates Informa Global Gr ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates Informa Global Group’s new office in Dubai

47 minutes ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi orders 20% salary increase for Fuj ..

Hamad Al Sharqi orders 20% salary increase for Fujairah government employees

48 minutes ago
 Expo City Dubai master plan pre-certified in globa ..

Expo City Dubai master plan pre-certified in globally recognised social, environ ..

1 hour ago
 G42 publishes its Frontier AI Safety Framework

G42 publishes its Frontier AI Safety Framework

1 hour ago
UAE President, VPs congratulate Belgium’s new PM

UAE President, VPs congratulate Belgium’s new PM

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi Observes Kashmir Sol ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day 2025

1 hour ago
 Observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day

Observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day

1 hour ago
 Chinese researchers develop non-invasive method to ..

Chinese researchers develop non-invasive method to monitor blood glucose

2 hours ago
 DP World’s container handling hits record high i ..

DP World’s container handling hits record high in 2024, up 8.3%

2 hours ago
 AerSale, Sanad Group strengthen industry collabora ..

AerSale, Sanad Group strengthen industry collaboration with strategic inventory ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan