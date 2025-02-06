Desilting Of Khanpur Dam To Start From 10th Feb
Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2025 | 07:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Water supply from Khanpur Dam to Rawalpindi will be affected for 10 days since the annual desilting of the dam is due on February 10.
According to the details, Khanpur Dam will be thoroughly cleaned from February Feb 10 to 19 which will affect the water supply to the twin cities. The population including those of the Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) areas are supplied with water on alternate days.
During the cleaning period, Rawalpindi will be given 13.0 million gallons less water per day from Khanpur Dam.
RCB advised the residents to use minimum water and store water during this period.
Talking to APP, RCB's Ad'l CEO Haider Shuja said that less supply of water would be managed but there would not be any gap.
"The residents should show their responsibility while consuming water in general, and during the dam cleaning period in particular", he said.
Haider Shuja also urged the commercial entities to avoid unnecessary water and prevent any water wastage. However, he said. that RCB would provide water tankers to those requiring water on an urgent basis.
On the other hand, a private firm has been hired for the annual cleaning activity that has installed heavy machinery at the dam site.
The final restoration of full water supply will be achieved on 21st February.
Recent Stories
RTA's humanitarian initiatives benefit 29 million people in 2024
Nahyan bin Mubarak, Speaker of Jordan's House of Representatives discuss coopera ..
Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates Informa Global Group’s new office in Dubai
Hamad Al Sharqi orders 20% salary increase for Fujairah government employees
Expo City Dubai master plan pre-certified in globally recognised social, environ ..
G42 publishes its Frontier AI Safety Framework
UAE President, VPs congratulate Belgium’s new PM
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day 2025
Observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day
Chinese researchers develop non-invasive method to monitor blood glucose
DP World’s container handling hits record high in 2024, up 8.3%
AerSale, Sanad Group strengthen industry collaboration with strategic inventory ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sanjha Punjab Kabaddi Club wins Kashmir Kabaddi Cup7 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Karachi train mishap7 minutes ago
-
Desilting of Khanpur Dam to start from 10th Feb7 minutes ago
-
Court acquits Shehbaz, Hamza in Ramzan Sugar Mills case7 minutes ago
-
House provided to another martyr's family8 minutes ago
-
Cold and dry weather to persist across country, westerly wave expected on Friday8 minutes ago
-
Tax authorities seal a mobile outlet on violation of PoS rules8 minutes ago
-
Operation against encroachments launched in Sialkot8 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns judicial complex attack case against PTI's leadership17 minutes ago
-
Girls’ College delegation visits operations division under friends of Police program17 minutes ago
-
WCLA organises 'Shaam-e-Sukhn'' mushaira at Pak Tea House17 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman ensures Rs. 250,000 payment to PASSCO complainant18 minutes ago