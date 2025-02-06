Desilting of Khanpur Dam to start from 10th Feb

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Water supply from Khanpur Dam to Rawalpindi will be affected for 10 days since the annual desilting of the dam is due on February 10.

According to the details, Khanpur Dam will be thoroughly cleaned from February Feb 10 to 19 which will affect the water supply to the twin cities. The population including those of the Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) areas are supplied with water on alternate days.

During the cleaning period, Rawalpindi will be given 13.0 million gallons less water per day from Khanpur Dam.

RCB advised the residents to use minimum water and store water during this period.

Talking to APP, RCB's Ad'l CEO Haider Shuja said that less supply of water would be managed but there would not be any gap.

"The residents should show their responsibility while consuming water in general, and during the dam cleaning period in particular", he said.

Haider Shuja also urged the commercial entities to avoid unnecessary water and prevent any water wastage. However, he said. that RCB would provide water tankers to those requiring water on an urgent basis.

On the other hand, a private firm has been hired for the annual cleaning activity that has installed heavy machinery at the dam site.

The final restoration of full water supply will be achieved on 21st February.