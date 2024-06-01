Open Menu

Desilting Of Major Drains Launched In DI Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Desilting of major drains launched in DI Khan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) The Water and Sanitation Services Company DIKhan, with the collaboration of the Health education and Development Society (HEADS) and the International Rescue Committee (IRC), has launched a critical urban flood control initiative in the city.

The project involves the desilting of major drainage channels across the city. The WSSC started the desilting of major drains, including Daewoo Bus Stand Drain, Liaqat Park Drain, and Madni Town Drain. The field operation teams were asked to ensure the cleaning and trouble-free flow of waste and sewage water in all major drains and their final disposal to the designated spots.

The objective behind the desilting work is to ensure the free flow of storm water and waste water. The cleaning of these drains will significantly improve the city's drainage infrastructure, mitigating the risk of urban flooding and enhancing the overall well-being of citizens.

This collaborative effort demonstrates the commitment of HEADS, IRC, and WSSC to ensuring a safer and more resilient urban environment.

Related Topics

Storm Education Flood Water Company All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024

2 hours ago
 FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billio ..

FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May

11 hours ago
 Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elec ..

Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elected office bearers

11 hours ago
 Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar Univ ..

Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar University:VC

11 hours ago
 Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in ..

Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in Mansehra

12 hours ago
Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes ..

Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes healthcare infrastructure in P ..

12 hours ago
 PM felicitates CPNE's newly-elected office-bearers

PM felicitates CPNE's newly-elected office-bearers

12 hours ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

12 hours ago
 Stock markets wobble as US inflation unchanged

Stock markets wobble as US inflation unchanged

12 hours ago
 S.African soldier killed, 13 wounded fighting DR C ..

S.African soldier killed, 13 wounded fighting DR Congo rebels

12 hours ago
 Trump calls NY criminal trial 'very unfair'

Trump calls NY criminal trial 'very unfair'

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan