Desilting Of Major Drains Launched In DI Khan
Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2024 | 10:40 AM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) The Water and Sanitation Services Company DIKhan, with the collaboration of the Health education and Development Society (HEADS) and the International Rescue Committee (IRC), has launched a critical urban flood control initiative in the city.
The project involves the desilting of major drainage channels across the city. The WSSC started the desilting of major drains, including Daewoo Bus Stand Drain, Liaqat Park Drain, and Madni Town Drain. The field operation teams were asked to ensure the cleaning and trouble-free flow of waste and sewage water in all major drains and their final disposal to the designated spots.
The objective behind the desilting work is to ensure the free flow of storm water and waste water. The cleaning of these drains will significantly improve the city's drainage infrastructure, mitigating the risk of urban flooding and enhancing the overall well-being of citizens.
This collaborative effort demonstrates the commitment of HEADS, IRC, and WSSC to ensuring a safer and more resilient urban environment.
