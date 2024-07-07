Desilting Of Narwala Road Drain Starts
Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2024 | 08:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has started de-silting of Narwala Road drain on war-footing after direction of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh.
A spokesman for the administration said here Sunday that DC Faisalabad visited Narawala Road and the area people complained about their sewerage issues.
Therefore, the DC directed the WASA officers to ensure immediate de-silting of Narwala Road drains. Hence, the de-silting process was started on urgent basis and Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Eraj Haidar Gondal monitored the de-silting operation.
Heavy machinery was also being used to complete de-silting process on war-footing so that relief could be provided to area people as early as possible, spokesman added.
