Desilting of Rakh Branch Canal starts in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) -:The desilting of Rakh Branch Canal was started formally in the supervision of Special sports Adviser to CM Punjab Malik Umar Farooq.

According to statement here on Wednesday, funds for desilting were approved by the Cheif Minister Punjab and work was started on it.

Few months back, farmers' delegation hold a meeting with Advisor Malik Umar Farooq and demanded for desilting of canal which had been pending for last three decades,said statement.