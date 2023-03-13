Desilting of sewerage channels completed in various areas

(@FahadShabbir)

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has completed desilting of sewerage channels in various parts of the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has completed desilting of sewerage channels in various parts of the city.

WASA spokesman said here on Monday that desilting campaign was launched in Faisalabad on special directives of WASA Managing Director (MD) Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry.

He said that operation staff was using heavy machinery to desilt the sewer lines and this process was completed in Officers' Colony No.2, Sarwar Sahi Road main line, Nisar Colony main line, Jinnah Colony and their peripheral localities.

Now the operation staff was desilting sewerage channels in Mansoorabad near Disposal Station, Awan Chowk Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Kaleem Shaheed Colony, Katchery Bazaar, Katchi Abadi Premier Colony, Korian Road main line, Sharif Pura, etc. and these lines would also be completed during next week, he added.