Desilting of sewerage channels completed in various areas

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has completed desilting of various sewerage channels in different parts of the city to deal with any emergency during monsoon and rainy season.

WASA spokesman said here on Sunday that desilting campaign was launched in Faisalabad on special directives of WASA Managing Director (MD) Engineer Khalid Raza Khan.

He said that operation staff was using heavy machinery to desilt the sewer lines and this process was completed in main ChinOne Ghulam Muhammad Abad near Kank Basti University of Agriculture Faisalabad, main Channel Satiana Road in front of Fish Farm Stop, Faizan-e-Madina Susan Road and their peripheral localities.

Now the operation staff was desilting sewerage channels in other parts of the city and this project would be completed on war-footing, he added.