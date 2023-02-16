UrduPoint.com

Desilting Of Sewerage Channels In Full Swing: MD WASA

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2023 | 09:29 PM

Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry said that desilting of sewerage channels in the city was in full swings

Visiting various sites here on Thursday, he reviewed desilting campaign in Guru Nanak Pura, Model Town A-block, Ganish Mills Road, Liaqat Abad No.

1 Street No.3, etc. and directed the WASA staff to use heavy machinery for removing the silt from sewerage channels and lines.

He also supervised desilting process of sewerage lines in Main Bazaar Raza Abad, Al-Masoom Town, etc. and appreciated the performance of field staff.

