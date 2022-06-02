Desilting of sewerage lines continues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas, desilting of sewerage lines and drains is going on in the city.

Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Zubair Wattoo said deslitting of drains started as per schedule and cleaning of drains on Defence Road was also underway.

He said the Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC) was lifting silt and it also started desilting of small drains in streets.

He said that all disposal stations and dewatering sets were standby to deal with anysituation.