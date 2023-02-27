Desilting of sewerage lines continues

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The desilting of sewerage lines in various parts of the city continued under the aegis of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), here on Monday.

Managing Director WASA Jabar Anwar said main sewerage lines at 103 road greenbelts near Al-Aziz Masjid and its adjacent areas, Khokhar Town, Jhang Road, Lakar Mandi, Babuwala, Shamsabad, Sardar Colony were cleared during the campain on Monday.