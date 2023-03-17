Desilting of sewerage lines continues in city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has launched desilting of sewerage lines in various parts of the city.

Managing Director WASA Jabar Anwar said here Friday that desilting operation was being carried out in Y-block Madina Town, Makhdoom road, Jillani road, Cotton Mills road, Factory area, Samanabad, Amin park, Gulistan colony and adjacent areas.

The sewerage lines were also cleaned in Mansoorabad, Bismillah Chowk, Motor market, Mansoorabad etc.