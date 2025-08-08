Desilting Operation Continues In Gujrat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2025 | 08:02 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) A large scale desilting operation is underway in Gujrat near Bhimber Road Church to improve the city’s drainage system ahead of the monsoon season.
The fourth phase of the operation is being carried out under the supervision of the Municipal Corporation on the special directives of the deputy commissioner.
The drive aims to prevent urban flooding and ensure smooth water flow during rains.
The operation is being conducted round the clock and will continue throughout August. Authorities have urged citizens to cooperate as efforts are being made to resolve long standing drainage issues.
