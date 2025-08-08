Open Menu

Desilting Operation Continues In Gujrat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2025 | 08:02 PM

Desilting operation continues in Gujrat

A large scale desilting operation is underway in Gujrat near Bhimber Road Church to improve the city’s drainage system ahead of the monsoon season

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) A large scale desilting operation is underway in Gujrat near Bhimber Road Church to improve the city’s drainage system ahead of the monsoon season.

The fourth phase of the operation is being carried out under the supervision of the Municipal Corporation on the special directives of the deputy commissioner.

The drive aims to prevent urban flooding and ensure smooth water flow during rains.

The operation is being conducted round the clock and will continue throughout August. Authorities have urged citizens to cooperate as efforts are being made to resolve long standing drainage issues.

Recent Stories

BFA seizes large consignment of fake, unhealthy sp ..

BFA seizes large consignment of fake, unhealthy spices of packets of National co ..

3 minutes ago
 A delegation from Chehla Bandi calls on AJK Prime ..

A delegation from Chehla Bandi calls on AJK Prime Minister to discuss sewerage i ..

3 minutes ago
 Cotton situation review meeting scheduled Aug 9

Cotton situation review meeting scheduled Aug 9

3 minutes ago
 Punjab introduces modern drone rescue service for ..

Punjab introduces modern drone rescue service for emergencies

3 minutes ago
 Desilting operation continues in Gujrat

Desilting operation continues in Gujrat

3 minutes ago
 Cigarette sale banned in 50-metre area around scho ..

Cigarette sale banned in 50-metre area around schools

46 seconds ago
SALU organizes tree plantation drive to celebrates ..

SALU organizes tree plantation drive to celebrates Independence Day, Ma'arka-e-H ..

48 seconds ago
 Security Forces foil infiltration attempt at Pak A ..

Security Forces foil infiltration attempt at Pak Afghanistan border, killed 33 K ..

49 seconds ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for urgent action plan to boost t ..

PM Shehbaz calls for urgent action plan to boost tourism in Pakistan

51 seconds ago
 95 sub-inspectors of motorway police promoted

95 sub-inspectors of motorway police promoted

52 seconds ago
 Food Authority inspects langar quality at Bari Ima ..

Food Authority inspects langar quality at Bari Imam Urs

5 minutes ago
 Man arrested for abusing child

Man arrested for abusing child

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan