Desilting process of canals continues: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Irrigation Mohsin Khan Leghari on Wednesday said that keeping in view the importance of the canal system in the agriculture sector, the Irrigation department was working on a war footing basis on the desilting process of canals.

He said that the canal system was the backbone in the agriculture sector which was 22 percent of GDP and more than 90 percent of agricultural produces came from canal areas.

The Punjab Irrigation department was desilting 607 perennial and non-perennial canals for the year 2020-21. The total length of which was 4688 canal miles, he added.

He expressed these views while presiding over a departmental meeting here. He said in order to overcome water shortage at the tail and for equitable distribution of canal water among the stakeholders, the importance of the desilting process could not be ignored.

The minister said that about Rs. 384 million would be spent on desilting campaign in the year 2020-21, adding that to ensure transparency, all work was being carried out under the supervision of a third-party consultant.

He said that so far 40 million cubic feet of desilt had been extracted from 2,000 canal miles in 372 canals.