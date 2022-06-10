Desilting work of tertiary drains near completion

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Desilting work of tertiary drains in provincial capital is ongoing and till now 80 percent work in this regard has been completed.

According to LWMC sources here on Friday, the desilting work of 528 drains in the city would be finished within the stipulated time.

Company's Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider said that the desilting of drains is aimed at ensuring proper drainage of rain water. She said that teams have also been constituted to keep choking points clear during rains. Rafia Haider said that presence of staff deployed on cleaning of drains is being monitored.

She appealed to the Lahorites to cooperate with LWMC in keeping the provincial capital neat and clean.