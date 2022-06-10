UrduPoint.com

Desilting Work Of Tertiary Drains Near Completion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2022 | 10:45 PM

Desilting work of tertiary drains near completion

Desilting work of tertiary drains in provincial capital is ongoing and till now 80 percent work in this regard has been completed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Desilting work of tertiary drains in provincial capital is ongoing and till now 80 percent work in this regard has been completed.

According to LWMC sources here on Friday, the desilting work of 528 drains in the city would be finished within the stipulated time.

Company's Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider said that the desilting of drains is aimed at ensuring proper drainage of rain water. She said that teams have also been constituted to keep choking points clear during rains. Rafia Haider said that presence of staff deployed on cleaning of drains is being monitored.

She appealed to the Lahorites to cooperate with LWMC in keeping the provincial capital neat and clean.

Related Topics

Water Rains

Recent Stories

Farmers welcome allocation for agri sector in 2022 ..

Farmers welcome allocation for agri sector in 2022-23 budget

35 seconds ago
 'Subsidized flour available at 1100 points in Laho ..

'Subsidized flour available at 1100 points in Lahore'

37 seconds ago
 Federal budget termed pro-people, business friendl ..

Federal budget termed pro-people, business friendly

41 seconds ago
 FPCCI terms Federal Budget 2022-23 as balanced

FPCCI terms Federal Budget 2022-23 as balanced

3 minutes ago
 Tennis: Stuttgart ATP results

Tennis: Stuttgart ATP results

3 minutes ago
 PM, President of Indonesia discuss bilateral ties

PM, President of Indonesia discuss bilateral ties

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.