Desire Of Opposition To Send Government Packing , A Mad Man Boasting: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 04:02 PM

Desire of opposition to send government packing , a mad man boasting: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Advisor to Prime Minister (PM) for information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman narrative will be discouraged

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th October, 2019) Special Advisor to Prime Minister (PM) for information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman narrative will be discouraged.She said the desire of opposition to send this government packing is a mad man boasting.

Talking to a private media channel on Thursday, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that solution of political clash is also political.She said state has the right to use stick and protect people's lives.She said protest is the constitutional and legal right of political parties but government will not tolerate any conspiracy to break national unity.She said October 27 is the day to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

More Stories From Pakistan

