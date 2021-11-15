Desk set up to facilitate special persons in getting disability certificate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :The district administration here on Monday established a special desk at Police Services Hospital to facilitate special persons in getting disability certificate under one roof without any inconvenience.

Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud has expressed pleasure over the one-window operation and directed the quarters concerned to utilize their energies for facilitation of persons with disabilities.

On the first day of its operation, the desk issued 53 disability certificates to special persons who arrived from different parts of the province.

It is to mention here that the disability certificates were being issued after physical verification of the special persons by four different provincial departments which was time-consuming and troublesome for the special persons.

The one-window operation was set up by the commissioner after taking notice of the complaint of a woman.