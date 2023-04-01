UrduPoint.com

Desks Established For Special Children, Transgenders

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2023 | 05:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :On the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar, special desks have been established at Protection Center in all four districts of Rawalpindi region for special, abandoned children and transgenders.

According to police spokesman, the centers have been operative in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal.

Hearing-loss children, vision impaired persons will be able to register their complaints and get information through WhatsApp video message.

Rawalpindi Region Police making all-out efforts to provide service delivery to every member of the society without discrimination, Regional Police Officer Syed Khurram Ali said.

