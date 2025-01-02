- Home
Despite Abundance Of Information Available On Internet, Importance Of Books Remain Intact: Iranian Ambassador
Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Reza Amiri Moghadam, has said that despite the abundance of information available on the internet, the importance of books remained intact.
He expressed these views during the book launch event of the urdu translation of Qaisar Aminpur's selected poetry titled Shikasta Aarzooain (Shattered Dreams), organized by the National Language Promotion Department (NLPD), here late Wednesday.
He further stated, "Translators' work is highly commendable, and there is also a need for Persian translations of Urdu literature, for which he is optimistic."
Director General (DG) of NLPD Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar thanked the Iranian ambassador, the translators, and other participants.
He said, "Qaisar Aminpur is one of the most prominent poets of the revolution. We must honor scholars to encourage them to produce more remarkable work."
Cultural Counsellor at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Majid Mashki, remarked, "Translating poetry is not an easy task, as it requires preserving the essence, culture, rhythm, and theme of the original."
"The translators have performed this challenging task with great dedication, and their efforts deserve immense praise," he added.
One of the book's translators, Dr. Mehr Noor Muhammad Khan, shed light on Qaisar Aminpur, describing him as a modern Iranian poet, writer, researcher, and professor at Tehran University.
The other translator, Dr. Muzaffar Ali Kashmiri, mentioned, "Qaisar Aminpur lived for only 48 years but authored nine books, five of which have been translated into Arabic, Persian, and now Urdu."
Dr. Mohiuddin Hashmi of Allama Iqbal Open University highlighted that much of our civilization, language, and intellectual heritage was rooted in Persian.
Dr. Abid Sial, Head of the Department of Pakistani Languages at NUML University, attributed the introduction of a fine Persian poet’s work into Urdu to the efforts of his mentors.
Dr. Amber Yasmeen, Head of the Urdu Department at NUML University, noted that while translations of Persian classical literature into Urdu exist, contemporary works were seldom translated. The translators had skillfully chosen words to render an excellent Urdu version.
Dr. Shagufta Yaseen remarked, "Qaisar Aminpur remains alive through his poetry even after his death."
She added, "Both translators, who are also her mentors, hold a prestigious status in her eyes."
The institution's Executive Director (ED), Dr. Rashid Hameed, inaugurated the event by stating, "Pakistan enjoys strong relations with Iran. Persian classical literature has been translated into Urdu multiple times, as translations serve as a bridge to bring the cultures and literature of the two nations closer."
The event was moderated by Dr. Rabia Kiani.
