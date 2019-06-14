UrduPoint.com
Despite All Economic Constraints, Rs 350 Billion (47 Per Cent High Compared To Current FY) Had Been Allocated For ADP: Hashim Jawan Bakht

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said that despite all economic constraints, Rs 350 billion (47 per cent high compared to current FY) had been allocated for ADP under which Rs 125 billion has been earmarked for Social Sector, Rs 88 billion for Infrastructure Development, Rs 34 billion for Production Sector, Rs 21 billion for Services Sector, Rs 17 billion for other sector, Rs 23 billion for Special Programmes and Rs 42 billion for Public-Private Partnership (PPP)

In order to ensure protection for the poor and deprived segments of society, he said, Punjab Ehsas Programme (PEP) had been launched. Under the PEP, the following initiatives were being taken: "Ba Himmat Bazurg Programme" was being started with a cost of Rs 3 billion to provide financial assistant of Rs 2000 per month each to 150,000 elder people of above 65 years of age; Rs 3.5 billion for "Ham Qadam Programme" to provide financial assistance of Rs 2000 per month each to 200,000 disabled persons and their families; Rs 2 billion for "Sarparat Programme" to give Rs 2000 per month stipend each to widows; Rs 200 million for "Masawat Programme" to ensure welfare of transgender; Rs 100 million for "Nai Zindagi Programme" aimed at rehabilitation of people affected by acid throwing incidents; and Rs 8 billion for a five-year project of women empowerment, while financial assistance for artists and skilled person in Punjab was also being enhanced substantially.

Like government employees, the PTI government decided to provide financial assistant under a formal policy to the families of common citizens hit by terror incidents, and in this connection, widows and orphans of the victims of terrorism would be looked after under 'Khiraj-e-Shuhda Programme' for which Rs 300 million was being provided, he continued.

After success of Panagah (shelter homes) project in Lahore, its scope would be extended in the entire province under the Punjab Ehsas Programme (PEP), and nine more Panagah would be constructed at divisional headquarters, he added.

Hashim Jawan said that present government gave a new facet to mega projects by not containing these to roads and bridges only, as it had been decided to launch mega projects in Health, education, Industry, Agriculture and other sectors. "You would be astonished to know that the total amount, spent on an under construction project of transport sector in Lahore, could ensure construction of 50 modern hospitals. It is very unfortunate that not a single new general hospital was constructed in a big city like Lahore during the tenures of past many governments."

