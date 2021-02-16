Despite ban, kite flying organization announces dates to celebrate 'Basant'; Police claim recovery of 92,000 kites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Despite ban on kite flying, imposed by the Punjab government, Pakistan Kite Flying Organization, Rawalpindi chapter has announced dates to celebrate 'Basant' in Rawalpindi cantonment and city areas while police claimed to have launched crackdown to net the violators and managed to seize over 92,000 kites and 2600 kite flying string rolls.

According to details, the Pakistan Kite Flying Organization had announced Feb 18 and 19 for Cantonment areas and Feb 25 and 26 for City areas of Rawalpindi.

The dates were announced for the Basant festival through Facebook and the youngsters and kite lovers had reportedly started preparations and the kites and kite flying string rolls were being purchased from online suppliers.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi police have busted a number of kite-sellers who had made different groups on social media platforms selling kites.

He informed that Police recovered nearly 92,000 kites and 2600 kite flying string rolls during this season.

He said that police gathered information and traced the location of a kite-selling group running a social media page that sells equipment to selected customers.

He informed that Saddar Baroni police in their crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers managed to net four accused on Monday, Feb 15 besides recovering over 10,000 kites and 105 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

He said, Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducting raids against the kite flying ban violators and taking action in accordance with the law.

The spokesman informed that Rawalpindi District police on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas have chalked out a plan to check and control kite flying and aerial firing and take strict action in accordance with the law against kite flying ban violators.

He said, over 2000 cops deployed for two days, Feb 13 and 14 besides drone operators to search and monitor kite flying and aerial firing, particularly in congested city areas.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas has urged the parents, teachers, ulema-e-akram and civil society members to come forward and play role against kite flying and aerial firing which has become a menace as it's a dangerous game and taking lives of innocent citizens.

CPO said that kite flying ban violators would be dealt with an iron hand and no one would be spared. He said, no one would be allowed to celebrate 'Basant' in the city.

The CPO said, directives had been issued to the police officers to take strict action against the kite flyers and kite sellers. In order to implement the ban of kite flying imposed by the Punjab government, Rawalpindi Police were cautiously conducting raids against kite dealers and flyers across the district, he added.

The CPO also appreciated performance of the police officers and directed them for effective policing measures in the city.

He said, all out efforts should be made to counter increasing trend of kite selling and flying.

The use of metal string (Twines) for kite flying results in loss of human lives therefore, it must be stopped and the meaningful way of prevention is to carry out an organized operation against kite sellers, the CPO directed.