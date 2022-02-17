UrduPoint.com

Despite Ban, Preparations Being Finalized To Celebrate 'Basant' On Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2022 | 08:02 PM

The Kite Flying Association (KFA) Rawalpindi on Thursday announced to celebrate 'Basant' festival in the city areas on Friday despite the ban on kite flying by the Government of Punjab

Rawalpindi district police, on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO), Umar Saeed Malik have deployed over 1600 cops in different city areas particularly congested localities to control kite flying and aerial firing.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had imposed a complete ban on kite flying under the Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying Ordinance 2001. But, despite the ban, the kite lovers are openly flying kites in different city areas.

According to reports, several kite lovers received serious injuries during kite flying on February 11.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq said that kite flying was strictly banned throughout the province.

"We are continuously arresting the violators," he said adding, the police have formed special teams to arrest kite flyers and kite sellers.

The kites and chemical strings are being sold in the areas of Pirwadhai, Bangash Colony, Adiala Road, Bakramandi, Tench, Sadiqabad, Araya Mohallah, Dhoke Ratta, Dhok Hassu, Glass Factory Chowk, Mohallah Chah Sultan, Naik Alam, and Bagh Sardaran.

The people had also been requested to report on 15 against kite flying and aerial firing so that such notorious elements could be immediately rounded up, he added.

