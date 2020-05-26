Despite ban toy-like weapons, firecrackers sold during Eid days

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) ::Like every year, the district administration of Dera Ismail Khan banned the toy-like weapons and firecrackers but the order could not be implement as they were being sold at small shops in the streets on the first, second and third day of Eid.

Meanwhile, the police also failed to implement the Section 144 of the district administration.

A large number of children bought toy-like weapons and smashed dozens of street lights with shrapnel.

The children instead of spending on "eating and drinking" they bought a large number of toy-like weapons from their Eidi, the cash they receive from their elders and relatives on this special day.