UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Despite Ban Toy-like Weapons, Firecrackers Sold During Eid Days

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 10:40 PM

Despite ban toy-like weapons, firecrackers sold during Eid days

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) ::Like every year, the district administration of Dera Ismail Khan banned the toy-like weapons and firecrackers but the order could not be implement as they were being sold at small shops in the streets on the first, second and third day of Eid.

Meanwhile, the police also failed to implement the Section 144 of the district administration.

A large number of children bought toy-like weapons and smashed dozens of street lights with shrapnel.

The children instead of spending on "eating and drinking" they bought a large number of toy-like weapons from their Eidi, the cash they receive from their elders and relatives on this special day.

Related Topics

Police Dera Ismail Khan From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Indonesia review g ..

44 minutes ago

Shurooq re-opens leisure, eco-tourism destinations ..

2 hours ago

Distance learning to recommence tomorrow: UAE educ ..

4 hours ago

Oman announces 348 new COVID-19 cases

6 hours ago

DEWA, Huawei increase AI, digital transformation c ..

7 hours ago

Russia reports highest single-day rise in coronavi ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.