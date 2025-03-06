Despite challenges agriculture sector contributing most foreign exchange, Chairman Kisan Itehad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Chairman Kisan Itehad, Khalid Hussain Bath revealed that currently agriculture sector contributing the most foreign exchange in the countries despite the challenges faced by farmers an agriculture sector.

He expressed these views during a press conference at National Press Club (NPC) here at Islamabad, said a press release on Thursday.

He urged the authorities to fix the price of the wheat, settle sugarcane arrears and conduct a forensic audit of excessive electricity bills for farmers.

The chairman also pointed to the ongoing manipulation by the sugar mills mafia, which has fixed sugarcane rates unfairly, paying farmers far less than the announced rate.

He suggested the government to take immediate measures to solve the issues faced by the farmer and the agriculture sector for the betterment of the country and save the farmer from further losses.