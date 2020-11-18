UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Despite Challenges, Pakistan Heading Towards Economic Stability: Chairman PEF

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 02:04 PM

Despite challenges, Pakistan heading towards economic stability: Chairman PEF

Chairman Pakistan Economic Forum, Hamayun Iqbal Shami said on Wednesday that despite all the challenges, Pakistan is heading towards economic stability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Economic Forum, Hamayun Iqbal Shami said on Wednesday that despite all the challenges, Pakistan is heading towards economic stability.

The incumbent government is taking corrective measures to attract the international investors. There is stability and growth in the economic situation of the country, reported by Radio Pakistan.

He said it is high time to improve ease of doing business and attract investors. Consistent policies are imperative to improve the economy.

The CPEC is a blessing for Pakistan's economy, while power crisis in Pakistan is resolved due to CPEC-related projects, he added.

He said the government has taken satisfactory steps under Ehsaas Program in order to facilitate the people especially the people living under the poverty line.

He appreciated that the country has successfully overcome the Covid-19 pandemic within a shortest span of time.� The country's exports are increasing and imports dependency is decreasing day by day.

He said Prime Minister Imran khan is making utmost efforts to strengthen small and medium industries and launching the construction package to encourage the local investors and manufactures.

The development of the construction sector will help generate economic activity and create immense job opportunities for the youth because the construction sector is linked with many other sectors.

He said it is appreciable that FBR has started making refunds of the tax.

Tax collection has increased and people are showing more confidence on the government's prudent economic policies, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Exports Business Job CPEC FBR All Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Latvian President on Nati ..

5 minutes ago

Police Use Tear Gas on Protesters in Paris Rally A ..

17 seconds ago

Taiwan Air Force Grounds F-16 Jets After Losing Co ..

18 seconds ago

Over-speeding Oil tanker overturns in Karachi

21 seconds ago

US Ready to Help Tbilisi Deepen Euro-Atlantic Ties ..

25 seconds ago

CIS Eliminated 22 Terrorist Cells Since Beginning ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.