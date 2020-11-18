Despite challenges, Pakistan heading towards economic stability: Chairman PEF

Chairman Pakistan Economic Forum, Hamayun Iqbal Shami said on Wednesday that despite all the challenges, Pakistan is heading towards economic stability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Economic Forum, Hamayun Iqbal Shami said on Wednesday that despite all the challenges, Pakistan is heading towards economic stability.

The incumbent government is taking corrective measures to attract the international investors. There is stability and growth in the economic situation of the country, reported by Radio Pakistan.

He said it is high time to improve ease of doing business and attract investors. Consistent policies are imperative to improve the economy.

The CPEC is a blessing for Pakistan's economy, while power crisis in Pakistan is resolved due to CPEC-related projects, he added.

He said the government has taken satisfactory steps under Ehsaas Program in order to facilitate the people especially the people living under the poverty line.

He appreciated that the country has successfully overcome the Covid-19 pandemic within a shortest span of time.� The country's exports are increasing and imports dependency is decreasing day by day.

He said Prime Minister Imran khan is making utmost efforts to strengthen small and medium industries and launching the construction package to encourage the local investors and manufactures.

The development of the construction sector will help generate economic activity and create immense job opportunities for the youth because the construction sector is linked with many other sectors.

He said it is appreciable that FBR has started making refunds of the tax.

Tax collection has increased and people are showing more confidence on the government's prudent economic policies, he added.