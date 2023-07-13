Despite conspiracies, coalition govt brings country out of deep crisis in the shortest period: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said despite challenges and conspiracies hatched by the political opponents, the coalition government had successfully managed to put the country in the right direction in the shortest period.

The prime minister, in his over 14-minute address to the nation, said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme agreed by the previous government on the toughest conditions, was the biggest obstacle in the way of the country's economic revival.

The last regime had brought the country to the brink of default by deviating from that agreement, he added.

He said ironically, the political opponents remained busy in hatching conspiracies and creating hurdles while the coalition government was trying to resume the programme.

The incumbent government had to face the biggest challenges and conspiracies in Pakistan's democratic history in the shortest period, and steered it out of the deep crisis, he added.

