Despite Continuous Rainfall All Roads, Underpasses Are Clear: Mayor Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Despite continuous rainfall all roads, underpasses are clear: Mayor Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, said that despite continuous rainfall in the city for the past two days, all roads and underpasses under the jurisdiction of KMC are clear.

He made these remarks on Thursday during his visit to Clifton Pumping Station, PIDC Pumping Station, and various other areas of the city.

He said that all municipal staff is actively working. Water drainage work is being carried out on all major roads and streets using water corporation's suction machines and de-watering pumps, he added.

He said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, Water Corporation, and all civic bodies are working around the clock to facilitate the public. Following the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, we are prepared to face all kinds of challenges.

In the past, rainwater used to stagnate for days in certain areas, but now those areas are being cleared within a few hours. Water Corporation vehicles and drainage staff will remain on the roads until the drainage of rainwater is complete, he said.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab mentioned that despite continuous rain, the process of water drainage from most of the city's roads is ongoing.

Some challenges remain in inner streets and low-lying areas, where de-watering pumps and machinery are being used.

He added that we would handle any situation arising from the monsoon rains and remain on the ground among the people, without complaining about a lack of authority.

Leaves of staff assigned to drainage work has been canceled, and all personnel are on alert. Senior officers and hardworking workers are all working together during the rains.

He further stated that despite continuous rain, the sewerage system is functioning well, and the performance of Water Corporation’s pumping stations is being continuously monitored. Drainage through the drains has been satisfactory so far.

He said that our full effort is to provide as much relief as possible to citizens during this rainy season. The Water Corporation staff is busy draining rainwater from the roads, and drainage work is being carried out on major thoroughfares.

He urged citizens once again to avoid unnecessary outings during the rains, assuring them that the city administration will do everything possible to minimize public inconvenience.

