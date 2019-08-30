Despite court orders former President not allowed to meet with family: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari

Daughter of former President Asif Ali Zardari Aseefa Bhutto said that despite court orders, Asif Ali Zardari has not been allowed to meet with family

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th August, 2019) Daughter of former President Asif Ali Zardari Aseefa Bhutto said that despite court orders, Asif Ali Zardari has not been allowed to meet with family.In her message on social networking site twitter, Aseefa said, " & still he smiles, former president of Pakistan incarcerated without conviction, no access to his family, lawyers, doctors (despite permission from court visitation).

This selected Gov't continues to try every underhanded tactic to break his resolve. They will fail. Like others before them".Talking to media men at PIMS Aseefa said security personnel have stopped her to meet with her father even after showing court orders.She said Asif Zardari when look at her, stands on his wheel chair and hold her hand, but women security officials stopped her from meeting with father.