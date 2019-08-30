UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Despite Court Orders Former President Not Allowed To Meet With Family: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 08:59 PM

Despite court orders former President not allowed to meet with family: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari

Daughter of former President Asif Ali Zardari Aseefa Bhutto said that despite court orders, Asif Ali Zardari has not been allowed to meet with family

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th August, 2019) Daughter of former President Asif Ali Zardari Aseefa Bhutto said that despite court orders, Asif Ali Zardari has not been allowed to meet with family.In her message on social networking site twitter, Aseefa said, " & still he smiles, former president of Pakistan incarcerated without conviction, no access to his family, lawyers, doctors (despite permission from court visitation).

This selected Gov't continues to try every underhanded tactic to break his resolve. They will fail. Like others before them".Talking to media men at PIMS Aseefa said security personnel have stopped her to meet with her father even after showing court orders.She said Asif Zardari when look at her, stands on his wheel chair and hold her hand, but women security officials stopped her from meeting with father.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Twitter Lawyers SITE Turkish Lira Women Family Media From Court

Recent Stories

Supreme Court orders tenant to vacate rented home ..

2 minutes ago

Indian forces committing systematic HR violations ..

2 minutes ago

Worried over plight of children in occupied Kashmi ..

2 minutes ago

Senate passes resolution condemning illegal Indian ..

2 minutes ago

BOI emphasizes on G2G framework to give firm push ..

8 minutes ago

Chinese investors keen to invest in Supply Chain B ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.