Despite COVID-19, Modi brutalities not scaled down in held valley: Fatiyana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Riaz Fatiyana Tuesday said despite COVID-19 pandemic, Indian brutalities had not been scaled down in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Talking to a private news channel, he said the world should be sensitized through electronic media regarding India's malicious designs to change the demography of Kashmir.

It was high time to expose India's worst human rights violations in the held valley as India was ruled by a fascist government and minorities were not safe in India, he added.

He said the health care facilities in Indian occupied Kashmir were miserable, while the Indian government had failed to take any precautionary measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the valley.

He said the Kashmiri people were not free to fulfill their religious obligations in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Modi was committing state terrorism and targeting innocent people of Kashmir to suppress their indigenous freedom movement, he added.

He urged the world powers to take practical steps against Indian atrocities in the valley.