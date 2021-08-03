Despite crackdowns, poster campaign continues in IIOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), despite crackdowns, posters once again appeared, urging people to observe August 5 as Black Day to convey a strong message to India against its continued unlawful and forcible occupation of their motherland.

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over were all set to observe Black Day on Thursday to reject India's colonial designs, according to Kashmir Media Service.

On August 5, 2019, the Modi-led BJP fascist Indian government had abrogated the Jammu and Kashmir's special status by repealing Articles 370 and 35-A imposed a military siege in the territory.

Indian police authorities launched a crackdown against poster campaign and removed all posters in Srinagar and other parts of the valley; however, the posters were seen once again in different parts of Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir valley.

The posters were displayed by Tehreek-e-Azaadi Jammu and Kashmir, Warseen Shuhada, Sadai Muzloom, Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement (JKPRM), Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Alliance, Bintee Kashmir and others.

The posters with pictures of Hurriyat and martyrs read that people of IIOJK had rejected the illegal, unconstitutional and unilateral moves of the Modi-led fascist regime in Kashmir.

Posters said that India had illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir,violating international laws and divided Jammu and Kashmir into so-called two union territories.