Despite difficulties, govt presented balanced, factual budget: Chief Minister Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that despite difficult circumstances in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the Punjab government has presented a balanced budget for fiscal year 2020-21, which was based on facts.

Delivering a speech in the Punjab Assembly, he said the provincial government was working proactively to fight coronavirus and locusts and the steps taken by it had proved productive. He apprised the house that funds amounting to two billion rupees had been released to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to combat locusts attack in the province, and the latest equipment and a special digital application had also been developed against locusts.

The Punjab government disbursed a hefty amount of Rs 65 billion among the needy families in the province under the Ehsaas programme, he said.

Usman Buzdar said that Punjab was supposed to receive Rs 852 billion from the federal government before the COVID-19 outbreak; however, the province had to bear a loss of Rs 635 billion as it did not receive that amount due to virus emergency in the country.

Highlighting salient features of the provincial budget 2020-21, he said that the government allocated funds worth Rs 105 billion to fight coronavirus.

The government has been striving to keep working the construction sector so that the labour community may earn their livelihood during the lockdown period.

The Punjab government approved hiring of 10,000 police personnel besides purchase of 600 vehicles for the Police Department and construction of 45 police stations, he said adding that the network of Rescue-1122 service would be extended to every tehsil of the province.

During austerity drive in the province, supplementary grants am,ounting to Rs 61 billion were rejected, whereas expenditures of the CM office were reduced by 37 per cent.

Usman Buzdar said that 12,000 health officials, paramedical staff would be hired, while 12 new hospitals would be established in the province.

The Punjab government would start development projects in small cities with funding from the Asian Development Bank and other donors, he said adding that the Punjab government had increased development budget by 5 billion rupees, whereas an increase of Rs 10 billion had been made in the local government budget.

Buzdar said that Rs 32.4 billion had been earmarked for the Irrigation Department, Rs 31 billion for Agriculture whereas the health sector budget had been increased by over 38 per cent.

The CM said an overall increase of 18 per cent had been announced for education sector in the budget 2020-21. He said that 1,227 primary schools had already been upgraded to middle standard in the province in the first phase.

In the higher education sector, he said that seven new universities would be established while university campuses would be set up in every district.

During the anti-encroachment drive, state land worth Rs 135 billion had been retrieved, the chief minister said.

He said the provincial government would also launch three development projects in Balochistan province with Rs 1.3 billion.

Usman Buzdar said that the government had made record wheat procurement as 41 lakh-metric-ton wheat had been procured in the current season.

He said that 13 economic zones had been established by the Punjab government which would result in enhancing economic activities.

Unlike the past governments, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was completing and running previous governments' development projects like Metro bus and Orange Line Train. He said the incumbent government would launch more development projects in the province.

For south Punjab, the CM said that 33 per cent funds had been allocated whereas Rs 1.5 billion allocated for construction of the secretariat. Appointment of additional IG and additional chief secretary for the south Punjab secretariat had also been made and they would resume their duties soon.

Usman Buzdar said the PTI government believed in transparency and merit in appointment of officers as the government considered itself accountable before people.

He appreciated the performance of the Punjab Assembly, saying that record legislation was done in a short span of period.

He also announced three additional salaries for employees of the Punjab Assembly, Finance Department, Law Department and cabinet wing.