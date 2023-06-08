UrduPoint.com

Despite Difficulties PDM's Government Will Provide Relief In Fiscal Budget 2023-24: Ghulam Ali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2023 | 05:30 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali Thursday has said that despite the fact that PDM's Federal government is facing difficult economic conditions but fiscal budget 2023-24 will provide relief to the public without the assistance of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He expressed these views while talking to the media at Abbottabad Press Club.

The Governor further said that the government has already provided relief to the masses in the prices of flour, petroleum product and pulses before the budget. The federal and provincial governments are actively engaged in finding solutions to the difficulties faced by the nation, adding he said.

Ghulam Ali stated that the previous government has ruined the healthcare system and their every step during the government demanding probe, they hired people to sit at home and abuse others and maligned institutions.

Talking about provincial assembly elections the governor said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan has also ordered to hold the election on the same day and urged the political parties to decide collectively, which is a positive development.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali, said that the PTI government has misused public resources by forming boards, government institutions should not exceed their authority and neither they should not neglect their responsibilities.

He said that the incident of 9th May is the result of the indoctrination of the young generation for the past 10 years which has created hatred in the minds of young people against the army and police.

Haji Ghulam Ali said that the nation is living in peace and progressing due to the efforts of the Pakistani army, rangers, and police and after the May incidents the nation has proven that it stands with the Pakistani army and those who are safeguarding the constitution.

Earlier, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali after the inauguration of an oxygen plant with a cost of 200 million rupees at the Women and Children Hospital Abbottabad said that for the first time, the votes of educated masses have given the power of the country to the people those who have destroyed the country's system.

Governor also expressed his gratitude on behalf of the people of KP to the UNICEF for installing a second oxygen plant in Abbottabad, apart from other services, the importance of this plant is known worldwide. He said that they will eliminate the MTI Act from the province and emphasized the need to refrain from protests to address demands.

The governor said that the Chief Minister and his cabinet will fulfill the requirements of the Abbottabad Press Club. Earlier President of Abbottabad Press Club Raja Muhammad Haroon, General Secretary Raja Munir Khan, President of AUJ Sadiq Khan, and General Secretary Atif Qayyum stated in their speeches that every provincial and federal government has cooperated with the journalists of Abbottabad.

They said that the Abbottabad Press Club is the only journalistic body in the province that has spent 10 million rupees grant for the reconstruction of the building in a transparent manner.

