Despite diminutive emissions, Pakistan stands out in global climate commitments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Despite contributing less than one percent of global emissions, Pakistan stands out in global climate commitments as it was actively implementing various mitigation and adaptation measures under the UNFCCC obligations with domestic resources, said Amb Jauhar Saleem, President of the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS), in a discussion on ‘Pakistan’s Obligations to UNFCCC and Opportunities.’

Ambassador Saleem highlighted that the success of Pakistan’s ambitious climate initiatives relies on the timely disbursement of the international climate fund, said a press release issued here on Saturday. He expressed concern over the inadequate financial commitments from major economies, which have pledged only a few hundred million Dollars to date. He praised Pakistan's efforts to create the loss and damage fund, underscoring the nation's commitment to supporting all climate-vulnerable countries.

In his keynote address, Dr. Syed Mahmood Nasir, former Executive Director of the Global Climate-Change Impact Studies Centre (GCISC) and former Inspector General of Forests at the Ministry of Climate Change, offered a detailed historical perspective on climate change. He highlighted how significant climate events, such as the Little Ice Age (1300-1850), transformed global ecosystems. Dr. Nasir traced the rise in atmospheric carbon dioxide from pre-industrial levels of 278 ppm to over 427 ppm today, underscoring the carbon cycle's crucial role in shaping Earth's climate.

Dr. Nasir addressed global climate governance by highlighting key obligations under the UNFCCC, such as Common but Differentiated Responsibilities (CBDR), the Precautionary Principle, the Right to Sustainable Development, and Intergenerational Equity. He echoed Amb Saleem's assertion that while developed nations bear a greater historical responsibility for emissions, they have fallen short on their financial commitments, with the actual disbursement of the promised $100 billion in climate finance being significantly lacking.

Dr. Nasir was of the view that the elimination of traditional grazing practices has disrupted natural ecosystems. He emphasized the need for sustainable forest management strategies, considering selection of native species, selective clearing and improved fire monitoring. Dr. Nasir also stressed the importance of transitioning to clean energy sources such as hydropower, solar, wind and tidal power. He lamented that most global climate agreements lack consequences for non-compliance, making them difficult to enforce.

The event was well attended by climate experts, government officials, researchers, students, and journalists.