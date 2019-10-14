UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Despite Govt Best Efforts The Economy Remains Is Doldrums

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 01:12 PM

Despite Govt best efforts the economy remains is doldrums

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th October, 2019) Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said the economy is far from satisfactory despite the best efforts by the government.The economy is going down at a rapid pace while inflation has bewildered the masses, he said.Mian Zahid Hussain said that masses do not need statistics regarding impressive gains but the food which is their basic right.Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that masses are being told that the economy is getting better, the industry has picked up again, confidence has returned, trade and fiscal deficit has been contained, stock market and the Currency have been stabilized while tax net and revenue has increased.

However, economic managers have maintained silence over exports and any relief provided to the masses reeling under merciless price hike.The former minister noted that the situation is different on the ground, over 300 factories have been closed in Peshawar only while thousands of units have been closed in Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad and other cities leaving millions unemployed.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Faisalabad Peshawar Exports Business Price Market From Government Industry Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

U19 cricketers Mohammad Junaid and Akhtar Shah fin ..

2 minutes ago

LHC to hear Maryam Nawaz’s petition today

3 minutes ago

InfinixSmart 3 plus, the hottest selling smartphon ..

31 minutes ago

Maaz five-for, Saim century lead Khyber Pakhtunkhw ..

40 minutes ago

Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits Pakistan’s nort ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai International Financial Centre celebrates ra ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.