Despite having limited resources and lack of healthcare facilities, Pakistan contained the virus to a great extent: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Leader of the House Shibli Faraz said despite having limited resources and lack of healthcare facilities, Pakistan was facing the situation with courage and managed to contain the virus to a great extent.

He said the government devised the COVID-19 strategy in consultation with all federating units, keeping in view the hardships of daily wagers, vendors and shopkeepers besides enforcing necessary preventive measures to stop the virus spread.

He said the government announced a historic financial assistance package of Rs1.2 trillion to help those people, who had affected due to economic slowdown caused by the pandemic.

Under its Ehsaas Emergency Programme, he said the government had so far distributed around Rs100 billion among 65,000 to 80,000 families so that they could lead their lives in a respectable way.

Referring to a television programme, the minister said a lady was narrating that her husband committed suicide after he could not feed his children due to the evolving situation of the deadly virus and slowdown of the economic activities.

"There are a number of such tales," he said, adding the government was focusing on safeguarding the masses from both the coronavirus as well as the hunger.

He said the government believed in transparent and equal distribution of financial assistance, adding the Sindh government had so far been given over Rs 31 billion under the programme.

Shibli Faraz said the government had set up forums of National Coordination Committee (NCC) and National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), where all provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan had representation.

He said the forums were monitoring the COVID-19 situation and distribution of equipments and other relief assistance to provinces on daily basis, which were being carried out in a judicious manner.

He said imposing a 'complete lockdown' was the mindset of Elite class that could afford meeting their day to day expenses without any difficulty, but a common man could not afford, who managed bread and butter for their families on daily basis.

Shibli Faraz asked the opposition parties to share their parallel COVID-19 plan, views on clamping a curfew, strategy about five-time prayer and Taraveeh besides getting the anti-virus vaccine.

He said Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umer and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had appeared before the commission probing the sugar and flour crisis, as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government believed in supremacy of the law. He regretted that some opposition leaders were avoiding appearing before the commission.