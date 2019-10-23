Despite Indian delaying tactics, Pakistan would open Kartarpur corridor on due date :Governor

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that India is making lame excuses but Pakistan would open Kartarpur Corridor on November 9 at any cost

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd October, 2019) Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that India is making lame excuses but Pakistan would open Kartarpur Corridor on November 9 at any cost.He was talking to Provincial Ministers Syed Sumsan Ali Bukhari and Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, who called on him at Governor's House on Wednesday.The governor he questioned that why India did not allow any foreign investor or human rights' organization to visit Kashmir if there was peace in occupied valley, adding that Pakistanis were standing shoulder by shoulder with the Kashmiri brethren in their freedom moment.

India could not suppress the voice of innocent Kashmir's, he maintained.Governor said that Pakistan has exposed Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir at every forum, adding that Pak Army has given a befitting response to Indian ceasefire violation at Line of Control.

The Pak Army has also exposed the nefarious designs of India by conducting the visit of ambassadors of various countries at LOC, he asserted.Sarwar said that PTI government believed that anyone could stage protest demonstration as it is his constitutional right, adding the government wanted to ensure stability and unity in the country, therefore it has given an approval to the opposition for the peaceful protest.He hoped that the opposition parties after getting an approval would stage peaceful protest demonstration and would not take law into hands.