UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Despite Indian Delaying Tactics, Pakistan Would Open Kartarpur Corridor On Due Date :Governor

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 07:42 PM

Despite Indian delaying tactics, Pakistan would open Kartarpur corridor on due date :Governor

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that India is making lame excuses but Pakistan would open Kartarpur Corridor on November 9 at any cost

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd October, 2019) Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that India is making lame excuses but Pakistan would open Kartarpur Corridor on November 9 at any cost.He was talking to Provincial Ministers Syed Sumsan Ali Bukhari and Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, who called on him at Governor's House on Wednesday.The governor he questioned that why India did not allow any foreign investor or human rights' organization to visit Kashmir if there was peace in occupied valley, adding that Pakistanis were standing shoulder by shoulder with the Kashmiri brethren in their freedom moment.

India could not suppress the voice of innocent Kashmir's, he maintained.Governor said that Pakistan has exposed Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir at every forum, adding that Pak Army has given a befitting response to Indian ceasefire violation at Line of Control.

The Pak Army has also exposed the nefarious designs of India by conducting the visit of ambassadors of various countries at LOC, he asserted.Sarwar said that PTI government believed that anyone could stage protest demonstration as it is his constitutional right, adding the government wanted to ensure stability and unity in the country, therefore it has given an approval to the opposition for the peaceful protest.He hoped that the opposition parties after getting an approval would stage peaceful protest demonstration and would not take law into hands.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Army Governor Punjab Visit November Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Unity Foods Limited Opposition Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Basit and Haris star in Southern Punjab’s win ov ..

12 minutes ago

Southern Punjab and Northern to compete in Nationa ..

21 minutes ago

Latifa bint Mohammed visits RTA to strengthen stra ..

31 minutes ago

Risk management, business continuity a focus at Ab ..

46 minutes ago

National Archives takes part in ICA Conference in ..

1 hour ago

PIA should adopt same policy on employees' fake de ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.