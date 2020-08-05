Despite massive brutalities by India forces, Kashmiris freedom struggle continue: MPA Fahim Ahmad

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly Fahim Ahmad has said that despite massive brutalities by the India forces,the freedom struggle of the Kashmiries continued and assured that people and Government of Pakistan would continue their moral and political support of Kashmiris to get their legitimate right of self-determination and freedom from occupying Indian forces.

He said this while addressing a big rally held in support of the Kashmiries on "Youme- e- Istehsal" to show solidarity with oppressed Kashmiri people on completion of one year of lockdown after abrogation of the Indian article giving special status to IOK.

He said"The self-determination is the fundamental and legitimate right of Kashmiri people." "We strongly condemn the oppression of the Kashmiri people and reiterate our commitment to continue supporting their right to self-determination at the moral, political and diplomatic level," he said.

The rally was largely attended by people from different walks of life who hold placards,banners inscribed with anti-Indian force engaged in massive brutalities of the innocent Kashmiris struggling for the freedom of illegally occupied Kashmir.

Fahim Ahmad said that entire international community has witnessed the worst state terrorism and the worst lockdown by India against Kashmiri people in the last one year. He said after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic when people confined to their homes they started realizing problems of Kashmiri people who have been facing lockdown since August 5, 2019.

"No matter how much brutalities used by Indian forces,it would not be able to suppress the will of the people of Kashmir," MPA Fahim Ahmad said in his address to rally.

He also appreciated efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan for effectively raising the Kashmir issue at the UN forum and once highlighted the importance of resolving this key issue for peace in the region. He said that the people and Government of Pakistan would continue its principled stance on the Kashmir issue.

Earlier, the rally started from the Ring Road and through different roads, ended at Swati Patak, peacefully. Local leaders and former Nazims also addressed the rally.